From supporting various systems in the body (e.g., immune and cardiovascular) to benefiting people with high blood pressure (hypertension) and cholesterol levels, these are some of the primary reasons you should make garlic a crucial part of your daily dose of herbs and spices.

As a bonus, garlic, despite being nutritious, contains very few calories and no fats. As shown in this table from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one clove of garlic (about three grams) has only one gram of carbohydrates and four calories.

Garlic is also highly aromatic and flavorful, which is why it's among the most crucial and popular kitchen staples in homes and cooking ingredients in food establishments around the world.

What's the Difference Between Herbs and Spices?

Both herbs and spices come from plants, with their primary use being to add aroma, flavor, or both to food. The chief difference is the part of the plant they come from.

The term "herb" refers to the leaves of non-woody (herbaceous) plants. People usually add them to savory dishes. Many aromatic herbs have medicinal properties or health-beneficial effects, too.

The term "spice," on the other hand, refers to any part of a plant other than its leaves used as a food seasoning or flavoring. They can come from:

Roots

Flowers

Barks

Seeds

Is Garlic an Herb or a Spice?

Some plants provide both herbs and spices. Garlic is a perfect example, as you can use its leaves as herbs (also called "chives") while its bulb, part of its underground stem, is a spice.

Interestingly, garlic, in a botanical context, is a type of vegetable and part of the allium (onion) family. According to the University of Georgia's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, some sources say there are over 600 garlic cultivars (cultivated varieties) grown.

There are the softneck varieties like California Early, California Late, and Silverwhite. There are also the hardneck ones, such as Music and German Red.

Why Should You Make Garlic a Part of Your Daily Herb and Spice Intake?

There are many potential benefits of garlic, particularly the colored varieties. The latter may have more antioxidants due to their higher anthocyanin content, compared to the white varieties.

Anthocyanin is a naturally occurring flavonoid (plant pigment) that gives red, blue, or violet plants and fruits their color, as pointed out by this guide on "What is purple garlic?"

With garlic's potential health perks, combined with its lip-smacking, aromatic, and flavorful profile, you should make it a critical part of your daily intake of herbs and spices.

May Help Enhance Immune Function

Garlic may help boost immune function through its robust concentration of organosulfur compounds, particularly "allicin." Such compounds have various effects that make them immuno-supportive, including their antioxidant properties and protective features against microbes and germs.

Healthline explains that the compounds in garlic, such as allicin, may help boost the immune system and aid it in combating viruses behind colds and the flu.

May Help Support Heart Health

Another good reason to make garlic a primary component of your daily intake of herbs and spices is that it can support cardiovascular function. It may do so by promoting better blood flow and helping lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

Indeed, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) studies have found that garlic supplements may benefit people by lowering:

Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels

Total cholesterol levels to a small extent

High blood pressure levels to a small extent

Blood sugar levels in people with diabetes

Folks with high cholesterol levels shouldn't ignore this health concern, as their condition can be a "silent killer." High cholesterol levels can ultimately lead to atherosclerosis, in which fatty, waxy plaque builds up in the arteries.

Atherosclerosis is a deadly problem and a leading cause of cardiovascular disease (CVD), particularly heart attacks.

Likewise, having hypertension isn't something you should take lightly, as it can also be a silent killer. It often doesn't exhibit noticeable symptoms until it gets so bad and has already caused significant damage to the arteries and organs.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), strokes and heart attacks due to uncontrolled hypertension claim about 1,000 lives worldwide every hour.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Other Herbs and Spices Should Every Household Have?

Many other organic spices and herbs should be in your cupboard or garden, such as onion, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, and turmeric. They're highly versatile and flavorful, giving dishes a "kick," whether they're meats for roasting or vegetables for curries.

As for herbs, you should have a ready supply of oregano for Italian and Mexican dishes, bay leaves for earthy, savory dishes, and rosemary and thyme for roasts and soups. Parsley and chives are also perfect for roasted vegetables and dipping sauces.

How Can You Make Herbs and Spices Last Longer?

You can make herbs and spices last longer by drying them (e.g., in the oven or air fryer, at a very low heat, or a dehydrator). Drying extends their shelf lives by removing moisture, which is what makes them rot, while preserving their flavorful and aromatic essential oils.

If you're storing dried herbs and spices, place them away from direct sunlight and moisture.

Which Herbs and Spices Should You Keep Away From Pets?

As incredible as herbs and spices are for dishes and human health, many aren't safe for your pets, including cats and dogs.

Herbs and spices in the allium family are a perfect example. They're toxic to cats and dogs, as they contain compounds that could damage red blood cells (RBCs). Once destroyed, the lack of RBCs can lead to anemia.

You should also keep paprika, chili flakes, and cayenne pepper away from pets. Their spiciness can cause severe digestive upset in animals.

Garlic: A Must-Have in Your Daily Dose of Herbs and Spices

Thanks to its many potential health benefits (including supporting immune and heart health), garlic should be among the herbs and spices you consume regularly, if not daily. Don't forget it's very low in calories, so you don't have to worry about it being fattening.

If you're ready for more food and wellness guides like this, we've got your back. Check out our other educational guides and articles for more informative reads like this and to stay up-to-date on the latest news.

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