As climate change causes sea levels to surge, storms to intensify, and flooding to become more frequent and severe, it's also driving the cost of the government-backed National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). NFIP's high price, in turn, prompts homeowners to get private flood insurance.

In some cases, NFIP is insufficient or unavailable, which could be due to the outdated Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) maps of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA is the agency responsible for NFIP.

In the SFHA, only about four million homes have a 1% greater chance of flooding each year, as noted by an article published on The Hill. The same article, however, noted that First Street, a climate analytics firm, found another two million homes beyond those zones to face major flood risks.

In such scenarios, homeowners like you can turn to private, independent flood coverage as the threat of more catastrophic floods occurring looms.

What Is Private Flood Insurance?

Private flood insurance, also sometimes called "non-mandatory flood insurance," provides coverage specifically for damage that residential or commercial properties may sustain due to flooding incidents.

Examples of flooding incidents are:

Heavy rains

Overflowing rivers

Storm surges

Broken levees

Unlike the NFIP, which the federal agency FEMA administers, manages, and backs, private flood insurance comes from private insurance carriers. It can serve as an alternative to NFIP, providing higher coverage limits and broader protection, and in some cases, even additional living expenses (ALEs).

Do Mortgage Companies Accept Private Flood Insurance?

Yes, lenders must accept private flood insurance, provided the policy meets all the specified criteria in the Biggert-Waters Act. The policy must, for instance, come from an insurer licensed in the state.

At the very least, it must also provide coverage "as broad as" a typical NFIP policy.

Suppose you're buying a home located in a North Dakota SFHA. Let's also say you're financing its purchase through a government-backed mortgage, such as a loan backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) or the Veterans Affairs (VA).

In that case, expect your mortgage lender to require you to get flood insurance in North Dakota. They should inform you that you need either an NFIP policy or an alternative private coverage that meets the conditions above.

Why Is Climate Change Making Homeowners Get Private Flood Insurance?

Climate change is making homeowners throughout the U.S. turn to private flood insurance, as there are many cases in which NFIP has become too costly. Such government-backed policies are also not always enough or available to homes outside the SFHA, even those that face increasing climate risks.

Soaring Costs of NFIP Policies

The increased flood risk that climate change brings will likely continue to drive up NFIP prices. The more frequent and intense floods become, the higher the cost of each claim, putting the NFIP at risk of being in even more debt than it already is.

One way FEMA has decided to manage its losses and finances is to implement the new pricing model called Risk Rating 2.0.

A Congress.gov report noted that under this new system, 23% of policyholders will see a decrease in their flood insurance premiums in the first year, and the remaining 77% will see premium increases. It also cited the rate hikes as ranging from $120 to $240 each year.

If you're among those homeowners and policyholders who'll see a significant surge in your premiums, consider requesting flood insurance quotes from private carriers serving your area. Private insurers sometimes charge less, even though their coverage is often more extensive.

Insufficient NFIP Protection Despite Increasing Climate-Related Risks

As flooding becomes more common and severe due to climate change, it can lead to more property destruction and financial losses.

Despite that, FEMA still caps NFIP's maximum building coverage amount for residential properties at $250,000, as explained by non-profit UPHelp.org. It offers content coverage, too, but the maximum coverage limit is only $100,000.

If your home's current market value is over $250,000 and its contents are also worth over $100,000, you'll be happy to know that private flood insurance providers offer higher maximum limits.

Unavailability of NFIP Even With Worsening Climate Change

Worsening climate change means disastrous weather events can affect more homes that are not part of FEMA's SFHA maps. As the government website of the City of Minot, ND, points out, owners of properties outside SFHAs file over 25% or one in four NFIP claims.

In cases where NFIP is not available because an area isn't part of an SFHA, homeowners like you can turn to private insurers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Private Flood Insurance Worth It?

Private flood insurance can be worth it if you need more coverage than a typical NFIP policy can provide. It's very likely that you do, considering that in the U.S., the median home costs $415,000, as reported by Yahoo.

Likewise, consider exploring your private policy options if you need coverage as soon as possible and can't wait for NFIP's 30-day waiting period. Many private insurers will ask you to wait for a much shorter time (e.g., just a few days).

Even if your home is only in a low- to moderate-risk area, private flood insurance can be worth it, as there's still a chance that a severe storm can pass through and cause property damage.

Are There Any Disadvantages to Private Flood Insurance?

Private flood insurance may offer many benefits and advantages over the NFIP, but it's not available in all places in the United States. Private insurers may, for instance, not operate in the worst high-risk areas.

There's also a risk of policy non-renewal. One way this can happen is if the flood risk in your location increases so much that it becomes too high for the insurer.

Private insurers can also drop your coverage due to significantly elevated risks.

Don't Delay Exploring Your Private Flood Insurance Options

As more disastrous weather events occur due to climate change, savvy homeowners are turning to private flood insurance, which can cost less than NFIP policies. At the same time, it can offer broader coverage.

Consider following in their footsteps, particularly if NFIP costs too much, is unavailable in your area, or if its coverage falls short of what you need.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.