Sometimes, the smallest changes you make when using your laptop can make a huge difference. If you own one, understanding the tactics to boost laptop ergonomics will help create a healthier work environment for you. These include adjusting your laptop's height, using an external mouse, and reducing glare.

Per CNET's survey, nearly 83% Americans still own a laptop. The majority of people use laptops for school and work tasks. However, using a laptop can also lead to health problems, such as eyestrain, carpal tunnel syndrome, and neck and shoulder pain.

Since these devices are still popular, comfortable laptop use becomes essential to protect your health. Luckily, there are things you can do to ensure your laptop use is ergonomic and healthy.

What Is Ergonomics?

Ergonomics involves the study of people's efficiency in their workplaces. It's essential in workstations where people interact with devices for longer periods, since it creates a safe and comfortable environment for them.

Good ergonomic design means optimizing:

Devices

Tools

Furniture

Workstations

With the right techniques, you can make your environments more accessible and inclusive. The goal of ergonomics is to reduce body stress while increasing productivity. Proper ergonomic desk accessories in your workplace can go a long way to reduce health risks.

What Are the Ergonomic Issues With Laptops?

Due to the laptop's design, bad postures are becoming common, leading to ergonomic concerns. Here are some ergonomic problems with laptops:

The small keyboards cause wrist strains.

The laptop screen is very close to the user, leading to eye strain.

The laptop screen is too small for a lot of people, leading to eye strain.

The keyboard is connected to the laptop screen, causing neck and back pain.

The main ergonomic issue with your laptop is its fixed design. It forces you into a bad posture, leading to pain and discomfort.

When Using a Laptop, Which of the Following Can Improve Ergonomics?

As you become more reliant on technology, it isn't uncommon to spend a lot of time on your laptop. While using your laptop may seem like a harmless activity, poor ergonomics can cause a lot of pain. Here are ways you can reduce laptop strain.

Adjust Your Laptop Height and Angle

To boost your laptop's ergonomics, you can start by adjusting your laptop height. This technique can help reduce eye and neck strain. When your laptop screen is at a bad height, you'll end up craning your neck to the front or staring downwards.

Over time, you may start to feel stiffness, pain, and tension. If you want to achieve the proper laptop angle and height, you should get adjustable laptop stands.

A laptop stand positions your screen at eye level, ensuring good neck alignment. As a result, you don't have to experience shoulder and back pain.

You can also use a monitor arm. Upgrading to an adjustable monitor arm lets you adjust your device's distance, angle, and height for good laptop posture.

Use an External Mouse and Keyboard

If you use your laptop's keyboard and touchpad, you often end up bending over at an awkward angle. Over time, you may experience discomfort and chronic pain.

You can get relief by using an external mouse and keyboard. These devices allow you to position your hands and arms correctly. This helps reduce your risk of developing repetitive strain injuries, such as tendonitis.

Use a Supportive Chair

Without an ergonomic laptop setup, you can get bad posture. Over time, you may experience issues like lower back pain if you don't use the correct chair.

Sitting in a chair that supports your back can boost laptop ergonomics. If you often use your laptop, get a chair that promotes proper lumbar support. The chair should also allow you to place your feet flat on the ground with your knees level, at 90 degrees.

Reduce Glare and Adjust Lighting

Poor lighting conditions when using your laptop cause headaches and eye strain. To reduce glare and optimize lighting, place your laptop away from any direct sources of bright light. You can also adjust the brightness of your screen.

Take Frequent Breaks

You may use the best ergonomic products, but using your laptop for too long is unhealthy. It leads to muscle fatigue and eye strain.

If you want to stay safe, take a break every 20-30 minutes. Use this time to stretch your neck, shoulders, and wrists. Doing so also improves your blood circulation.

What Is the Most Ergonomic Way to Carry a Laptop?

If you're always on the go with your laptop, comfort is important. Having an ergonomic laptop bag makes carrying your device easy.

Ensure you get a laptop bag with padded shoulder straps. They will help to lessen strain on your back and shoulders. For extra comfort, pick a bag with good back ventilation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Type Ergonomically on a Laptop?

If you want to type ergonomically on a laptop, your elbows should be slightly higher than or level with your keyboard. Your elbows need to be at about 90 degrees with your wrists level.

Further, ensure your upper arms are hanging as vertically as possible. Avoid chairs that have armrests. They will not give you room to move your arms.

Where Not to Place a Laptop?

Avoid putting your laptop directly on your lap for a long time. If you do, it'll force you to look down, straining your neck and shoulders. Also, the device's heat can be uncomfortable.

Don't place your laptop on soft surfaces that can block air vents, like pillows. These surfaces may cause overheating, which can damage internal components.

Is a Sleeve or Case Better for Laptops?

If you're into minimalistic everyday protection, a laptop sleeve may be a good fit. You can use it to protect against scratches, dust, and minor bumps.

However, if you want more comprehensive protection, a laptop case is ideal. You will get robust impact-absorbing protection against drops.

Elevate Laptop Ergonomics for Healthy Everyday Use

When you use your laptop correctly, it's a good asset for your day-to-day life. To avoid the risk of bad posture and pain, you need to adopt effective laptop ergonomics. The right accessories and techniques will improve your workspace.

