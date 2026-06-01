Whether you or a loved one has a musculoskeletal or neurological condition, know that outpatient physical therapists (OPTs) can help make treatment more accessible by providing direct access to care, either in-person or virtual. They also offer mobile and in-home supervised exercise programs.

Making outpatient physical therapy more accessible is now more crucial than ever, given the aging population and rising cases of chronic pain. A study published in ScienceDirect even notes that the prevalence of chronic pain has surged from 20.5% in 2019 to 24.3% in 2023, a concerning 18% increase.

What Is an Outpatient Physical Therapist?

Like their inpatient counterparts, outpatient physical therapists are healthcare professionals who specialize in movement conditions and disorders. They have the license to diagnose, treat, and prevent:

Physical impairments

Movement dysfunctions

Pain-related conditions

Physical disabilities

The key difference is that OPTs make their care services and treatment plans accessible to patients who don't require 24-hour medical supervision. Some examples include:

Patients sent home/discharged from the hospital who still require pain relief as part of their injury recovery

People needing post-surgery physical therapy

Individuals with certain medical conditions who can benefit from physical therapy programs but don't require hospitalization

How Long Are Sessions With Outpatient Physical Therapists?

A review of physical therapy treatment guidelines published in PubMed Central notes that typical sessions last for 30 to 90 minutes. They also usually occur two to three times per week. In many cases, therapists ask patients to perform additional daily home exercise programs for ten minutes.

How Do Outpatient Physical Therapists Make Treatment More Accessible?

Loma Linda University Health cites data from the American Hospital Association saying that 3.6 million people in the U.S. either delay or don't seek medical treatment because of a lack of transportation. Many are older adults and individuals who tend to experience more health issues.

Outpatient physical therapists understand those barriers, which is why they make their care services more accessible through the following strategies.

Providing Direct Access to Care

OPTs don't require referrals from primary care providers. Instead, they grant direct access to their services, evaluating, diagnosing, and treating patients through scheduled appointments and walk-in options.

When patients don't have to wait for weeks, even months, for a primary physician's referral, they can seek immediate physical therapy and find quicker relief from their conditions. The prompt treatment they get can reduce their recovery costs and let them get back on their feet faster.

Offering Digital and In-Home Treatment and Care Services

Another way outpatient physical therapists increase treatment accessibility is through digital physical therapy, also called "telerehabilitation." It allows for digital or telehealth sessions, bringing care directly to wherever the patient is, be it:

The home

The office

Another care facility (e.g., a senior living community)

OPTs also use smart technology to raise the success rate of their digital and in-home treatment programs. Wearable sensors and mobile apps allow patients to perform PT-prescribed exercises, which therapists can then monitor remotely.

Some therapists also run mobile clinics. Instead of making their patients who may already have limited mobility travel, they do the traveling instead.

Outpatient physical therapists set up "temporary" clinics in venues like gyms or community centers. They allow people who need care and therapy within the area to minimize their travel needs.

They may even offer direct in-home services to patients with very little to no mobility at all.

Leveraging RTM to Improve Accessibility

Outpatient physical therapists also make their care services more accessible to those in need by investing in remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) software.

Robust RTM programs provide therapists a way to implement a hybrid approach and monitor patients outside of conventional clinic visits. They have features enabling healthcare professionals to stay up-to-date with patients':

Pain levels

Adherence to exercise programs

Recovery journeys

A feature-rich RTM can help therapists boost their services' accessibility by removing or reducing physical and geographic barriers. They can stay connected to patients and keep them engaged with features like:

Expansive video exercise libraries

Patient messaging functions

Coordinated/supervised training programs

More information about RTM is available on this page, where therapists can also compare MovementRx pricing plans to get a better idea of the cost of these software programs.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Should You Consider Outpatient Physical Therapy?

Outpatient physical therapy is ideal, often medically necessary (doctor-prescribed), if you have movement-related issues but your health is stable and you can lead an independent lifestyle after recovery.

If you've had a major surgery, for instance, such as a joint replacement (e.g., hip or knee) or rotator cuff repair, you should consider seeing an OPT for regular sessions. Likewise, regular OPT visits can help you recover from orthopedic injuries, such as sprains, strains, or fractures.

Undergoing outpatient physical therapy is also wise for individuals with movement disorders and neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's disease. Likewise, people with balance and dizziness problems, such as vertigo, may benefit from the help of an OPT.

Does Insurance Cover Outpatient Physical Therapy?

Many health insurance plans cover outpatient physical therapy sessions. In most cases, however, a healthcare professional must have deemed it medically necessary.

The exact rules and terms differ from one insurer to another, but "medically necessary" often means that the treatment program must have come from a doctor's diagnosis and prescription. It must also be restorative and goal-oriented, rather than being for maintenance or "general" wellness.

An example of when health insurance is likely to cover sessions is if your doctor prescribes them to help you recover from a sports-related injury. Another is if you've had hip or knee surgery.

Even if your insurance plan covers physical therapy sessions, it may not provide 100% coverage. Always check with your insurer, as this can help you prevent "surprise" out-of-pocket costs.

Find Relief With Physical Therapy When You Need It

Thanks to outpatient physical therapists, treatment has become more accessible through direct care, telerehabilitation, mobile clinics, and in-home services. With this increased accessibility, individuals with pain and mobility problems can get the expert help they need.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.