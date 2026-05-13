Luxury jewelry is often one of the most expensive collections you can own. As a result, protecting valuable jewelry through regular cleaning and maintenance, appraisals, insurance, and other methods will help give you peace of mind and let you wear and enjoy your jewelry with less hesitation.

While there has been a trend in recent years toward inexpensive, mass-produced goods, Americans are still shelling out large amounts for jewelry. The Knot reported that in 2025, the average cost of an engagement ring hovered around $5,200, highlighting that luxury market trends still carry weight among regular consumers.

Even with options such as lab-grown diamonds and moissanite growing more popular, luxury jewelry still has a timeless appeal that attracts many consumers. However, valuable pieces need equally valuable protection.

What Is Luxury Jewelry?

When you picture luxury jewelry, you may think of items that are more costly than what you would usually pay. However, luxury jewelry is much more than price; it relies on superior craftsmanship and rare materials, along with unique features to set pieces apart from mass-produced retail jewelry.

Rising Jewelry Costs

Jewelry costs often rely on market conditions, especially the market value of gold and silver. Since precious metals have increased significantly in 2026, jewelry costs have also gone up.

How to Protect Valuable Jewelry

Whether you are new to the world of luxury jewelry or you have a collection that you need to care for, it is important to know how to protect jewelry. Here are some key tips for keeping your jewelry in pristine, secure condition.

Take Out an Insurance Policy

Insurance is especially important for high-value or unique items. Jewelry insurance usually covers cases of:

Loss

Theft

Damage

You can take out a standalone policy for each jewelry piece, or you can add jewelry insurance onto an existing policy, such as renters' insurance. It depends on how many items need protection and the total value.

Clean the Jewelry Regularly

When you wear jewelry, especially all the time, dirt and grime can accumulate quickly. It may not be visible, but it can cause damage to your jewelry and make it look dull or cheap.

Always make sure that the solution you use for your jewelry is safe for the metals and stones that you want to clean. Most jewelry cleaning solutions apply to a wide range of materials, but it is good to check just in case. Ultrasonic jewelry cleaner is quickly becoming known as the best jewelry cleaner on the market for everyday consumers.

If you want to avoid the cleaning process, take your pieces to a professional jeweler. They have the expertise to clean your items quickly and avoid damage.

Visit a Trusted Jeweler for Repairs

Finding a jeweler that you can trust is just as important as the quality of the jewelry itself. Look for businesses with high ratings that specialize in custom jewelry.

Ask friends and family if they know any jewelers, as word-of-mouth is very popular within the luxury market. Working with an individual jeweler also means that your jeweler will get to know your pieces and how best to clean and maintain them, making the process quicker.

Store Jewelry in a Secure Location

It may be tempting to display luxury jewelry in a location where you can always see it, but it isn't practical if you want to protect high-value pieces. Burglars will often look in dressers and closets first to see if they can find jewelry, along with nightstands.

Keep jewelry in a safe and hide it somewhere implausible to lower the chances of theft.

Get Appraisals for High-Value Items and Heirlooms

Appraisals are essential for insurance policies so the insurance company can document how much your item is worth and determine the appropriate payout if necessary. If you do not have an appraisal and the item is lost or stolen, then it may not be possible to recover the amount you spent or the true worth of a priceless family heirloom.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Luxury Jewelry Grow in Value Over Time?

It depends on many factors, such as the jewelry brand and how well you take care of the jewelry before reselling.

Iconic jewelry brands and pieces have the advantage of interested consumers who are able to pay higher prices. Many wealthy patrons are on the lookout for key pieces that are either one-of-a-kind or have limited availability to add to their exclusive collections.

Some of the most well-known luxury jewelry brands include:

Tiffany & Co.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Cartier

Bulgari

Harry Winston

Iconic pieces that have connections to celebrities or royalty increase the value substantially. Princess Diana's jewels made headlines in 2023 when her well-known "Swan Lake" necklace was up for auction but was then sold in a private transaction instead.

How Often Should I Wear Luxury Jewelry?

How often you wear your luxury jewelry is completely up to you. Some pieces are perfectly suited for everyday wear, such as stud earrings and simple necklaces. They often go with a variety of different looks, making it easy to put together outfits without changing your jewelry.

If you have particularly special jewelry or statement pieces, it may be better to reserve them for rare occasions. Consider donning your rare or more expensive jewelry at black-tie and white-tie events, where a formal dress code is required.

What Makes Luxury Jewelry Look Cheap?

The key to purchasing luxury jewelry is to find pieces that are timeless and have classic designs. You can own big, sparkling jewels without looking gauche. However, it is important to understand what features may cheapen the look.

When shopping, ask the jeweler what materials and construction processes were used in creating the piece. Some luxury jewelers like to hop onto trends and create imitation pieces that pale in quality compared to the inspiration.

Keep Your Luxury Jewelry Safe and Sound

If you own luxury jewelry, it is essential to keep it secure at all times. With these tips, you can make sure that your valuables are safe and kept in the best conditions, whether you want to wear them yourself or hold onto them for future generations.

Would you like to learn more about the latest fashion and jewelry trends? Explore our website for ideas and inspiration.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.