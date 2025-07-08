Washington holiday weekend ferry travel up 29k over last year

WASHINGTON — Washington State Ferries (WSF) transported over 406,000 passengers during the Fourth of July weekend, marking an increase of nearly 29,000 riders compared to last year, WSF said in a social post.

They say the busiest day was July 3, when the system saw 88,771 riders.

July 3 also marked the highest single-day ridership in the San Juan Islands in six years.

