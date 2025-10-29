Rain and wind to settle overnight into Wednesday morning

There are some downpours out there and we still have some breezes over 30 mph up north through the northern waters, then most of the rainfall will be moving into the Cascades and we’ll have some drying from west to east.

There will be a Puget Sound convergence zone that sets up across the Seattle-Everett corridor into the daybreak hours, extending east into the Cascades. This will fade through the morning.

In the passes, we’re seeing mainly rain at Stevens Pass and just rain at Snoqualmie Pass, though a Winter Weather Advisory for the North Cascades runs until 11 am for 4-8″ of snow above 4,500 feet.

We’ll dry things out Wednesday morning before daybreak and the weather will be more tranquil through Thursday as all eyes will be on another atmospheric river to impact the area with widespread rain just in time for Halloween.

That system for Friday and Saturday will not be quite as strong as the system that brought heavy rain this past Friday, and also high winds aren’t expected, however the rain will be impactful for our area.

The current forecast data suggest increasing rain across the coast and north of Everett through the afternoon on Friday with rain increasing elsewhere Friday night.

It is possible that the rain will be delayed a few hours for parts of the area — especially the central and south Sound. So it is possible that trick-or-treaters for early Friday night Halloween fun might avoid a full-on soaking from the Seattle area south, but kids’ costumes need to be rainproofed just in case!

Across the North Sound and northwest through the Strait and the coast, heavy rain for trick-or-treat time looks more likely.

It will be breezy with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range Friday evening into Saturday, so not qualifying as a major wind event, though it definitely will be blustery and soggy.

Drivers will need to be very careful on a dark, rainy Halloween night and be extra vigilant for trick-or-treaters that might be dashing through the rain.

Rain will taper on Saturday and we could wind up with some drier times late next weekend.

