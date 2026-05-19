SPD: Felons with multiple warrants arrested in stolen car filled with suspected stolen electronics

SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested two convicted felons who both had several warrants out for their arrest and were allegedly found with drug paraphernalia and several stolen items.

Police say they responded to a storage facility on Fairview Ave. N for reports of trespassers on May 17.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman inside a stolen car, “asleep with drug paraphernalia in their hands,” according to the police report.

During their investigation, SPD learned that the man had several warrants for his arrest totaling $430,000. These warrants included robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, and escape, according to SPD.

Police said there were a large amount of “high-value items” like gaming consoles, laptops, safes, electronics and a drone inside the car. SPD suspects these items were stolen.

Two firearms, over $650 in cash, and fentanyl were allegedly found in the car as well, police said.

Police said the two are felons and, therefore, cannot possess a weapon.

Both were booked into jail.

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