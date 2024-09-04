Pinpoint Alert: Unusual heat expected for Thursday and Friday

SEATTLE — Unusual heat for the month of September is about to grip the Northwest for several days, and KIRO 7 meteorologists have called Pinpoint Alert Days for Thursday and Friday.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure aloft combined with weak easterly wind flow at the surface will close off the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean, setting us up for highs in some spots above 90° on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will be the hottest day, with highs reaching the 80s from the coast through the northern waters and the North Sound. From around Seattle and Bremerton southward, we can expect highs to touch 90° with some mid-90s in the hottest locations in the South Sound, like Olympia and Centralia. Also, nearer the Cascades from Monroe and Granite Falls south through east King County into interior Pierce and Thurston counties, we can expect highs of at least 90° on Thursday.

The record high for Thursday in Seattle is 88°, and we should beat that record by a couple degrees.

There could also be some minor wildfire smoke affecting portions of the South Sound on Thursday and Friday with hazy skies elsewhere. Right now, there are no air quality alerts, and major problems with smoke aren’t expected.

Friday will be slightly cooler (much cooler at the coast) but highs will be in the 80s to low 90s again for the interior of Western Washington, including Puget Sound. The hottest areas on Thursday will again be hot on Friday, though highs will be a few degrees cooler.

The weekend will be much more pleasant, though still slightly warmer than average with highs in the 70s to mid 80s Saturday and in the 70s Sunday.

©2024 Cox Media Group