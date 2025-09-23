Pinpoint Alert: Smoke from Central Washington fires triggers Air Quality Alert

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for King and Snohomish Counties until Wednesday at noon, with pockets of unhealthy air at times.

Expect plenty of sunshine the next two days, though with some easterly wind flow developing, some smoke from Central Washington wildfires will move west of the Cascade crest.

Most locations will see hazy skies from smoke aloft, but some more smoke could filter down to the surface at times today and early Wednesday. Moderate air quality is expected for most, but we could see some air quality readings a bit worse in areas nearer and just west of the Cascade gaps and passes too.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s with a few low 80s south.

Onshore flow strengthens a bit and high pressure wanes Thursday into next weekend with more morning clouds and afternoon sunshine and highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Air quality will improve for most but we’ll watch for any smoke from the Bear Gulch fire that could impact areas just east of the fire. There could be a few sprinkles or showers around by Friday into next weekend but it’ll be mainly dry.

Expect more clouds early next week with the chance for a few rain showers.

