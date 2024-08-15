PinPoint Alert: Heavy rain and widespread thunderstorms expected Saturday and Saturday night

A PinPoint Alert will be issued for Saturday and Saturday night as the Puget Sound is expecting heavy rain, along with a chance of widespread thunderstorms.

Forecast models have come into better agreement that the precipitation chances will start around the Western Washington lowlands on Saturday, increasing Saturday evening into Saturday night.

The timing could still be adjusted earlier into Saturday or later into Sunday morning, but Thursday’s forecast data give it a bit more confidence.

If this scenario pans out, lowland lightning and abundant lightning in the mountains would be possible.

Rainfall could be significant in some spots, which would tend to mitigate the fire threat somewhat.

However, subtle or significant changes in the forecast are still possible, so stay tuned over the next few days.

We’ll be updating the forecast frequently, particularly as there are many outdoor activities this weekend.

