PinPoint Alert: Heat wave and haze continue in Western Washington today; possible showers on the way

We’re off to a mild start again today with temps mainly in the low to mid-60s. We have a PinPoint Alert for today and tomorrow because of the heat. We were in the 90s yesterday, setting a record in Seattle at 90°.

Today will be slightly cooler with partly sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Like yesterday, clouds will stream in from south to north, but we won’t see any moisture. Air quality is in the moderate to even unhealthy range for sensitive groups today, but it should improve a bit. However, we’ll still see smoke and haze today and tomorrow, most of it staying elevated.

Highs will finish in the low to mid-80s around Everett north. We’ll be about 87° around Seattle, low-90s in Tacoma, Olympia, and south to Chehalis.

PinPoint Alert heat continues for tomorrow with highs warming about a degree in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Late in the day, there could be some thunderstorms developing in the Cascades, which is not good with such high fire danger.

Wednesday will be much cooler with more clouds and even potentially a few showers. Most of any possible moisture would be in the mountains, but some showers could drift over lowland areas. Smoke and haze will be around, but mostly elevated. We’ll have to wait and see if any showers drift over the lowland areas of western Washington.

Thursday and through the weekend will continue to be cooler, with partly cloudy conditions and mostly dry weather. However, we can’t completely rule out a few showers here and there, but there shouldn’t be much. Highs will be in the upper-70s and low-80s through the weekend.

