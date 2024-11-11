PinPoint Alert: Gusts of up to 50mph expected Tuesday night

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of Western Washington, warning of strong southeast winds expected to reach speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 mph.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, until 4 a.m. Wednesday, covering areas including the San Juan Islands, Western Whatcom and Skagit counties, the Central and North Coast, and the Puget Sound area from Seattle to Tacoma and Everett.

The advisory notes that these gusty winds may result in downed tree limbs and minor power outages.

Residents are urged to secure any outdoor objects that could be blown around and to exercise caution when driving, particularly if operating high-profile vehicles that may be more affected by wind.

The strongest winds are expected to impact Bellevue, Bremerton, Shelton, Olympia, and the Hood Canal area.

