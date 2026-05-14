Funnel cloud sighted over Grays Harbor

A rare funnel cloud was sighted on Wednesday morning near Damon Point in Grays Harbor, near Ocean Shores, as an energetic storm system moved through Western Washington

KIRO 7 viewers Stephanie Richter-Monk and Ian Smith sent us photos of the event, which was spotted around 7:30 am. There was no confirmation of the funnel cloud touching the ground or the water, and no reports of damage.

These funnel clouds are different from larger, stronger funnel clouds and tornadoes that occur with supercell thunderstorms in other parts of the U.S., but instead, it was what we call a “cold air funnel.”

Cold air funnel clouds form under developing showers or non-severe thunderstorms, typically as an area of upper-level low pressure is overhead. This brings much colder air aloft, a key to atmospheric instability.

With some converging (or colliding) wind currents nearer the surface, and relatively milder and moist air forced to rise, the air current starts rotating. As the rising, rotating air spins faster, the column tightens — much like how a figure skater spins faster when arms are pulled in.

If a funnel cloud contacts the water, it would become a waterspout. If it contacted land or moved ashore, it would become a tornado by definition.

However, these sorts of funnels are usually rather weak, producing only minor damage if they touch down. Still, any funnel cloud is dangerous, so if you ever see something like this near you, get indoors!

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