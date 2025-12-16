Blizzard conditions expected in Cascades and Olympics with up to 2 feet of snow

The National Weather Service has issued multiple blizzard warnings for Washington’s mountain regions, warning that heavy snow and strong winds could make travel extremely dangerous from early Wednesday morning through midday.

Blizzard warnings take effect from 2 a.m. to noon Wednesday across large portions of the Cascades, the Olympics, and parts of central Washington, according to weather offices in Seattle and Spokane.

The warnings cover mountain communities, popular passes, and national park areas where snow and wind are expected to combine into whiteout conditions at times.

In western Chelan County, including Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin, forecasters expect 10 to 20 inches of snow, with lower totals of 4 to 8 inches in Stehekin.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph, creating blizzard conditions and increasing the risk of falling trees and power disruptions.

Across the Cascade Mountains, blizzard warnings stretch from Whatcom and Skagit counties south through Snohomish, King, Pierce, and Lewis counties.

Locations listed in the warning include Mount Baker, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain, Mount Rainier, Paradise, Ashford, and Longmire.

Snow is expected at elevations above 2,000 feet, with accumulations varying by location.

Forecasters say Snoqualmie Pass could receive 10 to 15 inches, while Stevens Pass may see 15 to 20 inches.

Higher elevations at Mount Rainier and Mount Baker could receive 2 feet of snow or more.

Winds in these areas may gust up to 45 mph, contributing to near-zero visibility at times.

The Olympic Mountains are also under a blizzard warning, including Hurricane Ridge and Mount Olympus.

Snow totals of 10 to 15 inches are possible at Hurricane Ridge, with strong winds expected to produce hazardous conditions similar to those in the Cascades.

The National Weather Service warns that travel and outdoor activities could become very difficult to impossible, particularly during the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commute periods.

Strong winds combined with heavy snow may also cause extensive tree damage and lead to power outages.

Officials urge people to limit travel to emergencies only during the warning period.

Anyone who must travel is advised to carry a winter survival kit, and to stay with their vehicle if stranded.

Drivers are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before heading into the mountains.

For current travel information across Washington, drivers can visit the Washington State Department of Transportation website at wsdot.wa.gov/travel.

