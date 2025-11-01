Pinpoint Alert Day: Heavy rain and isolated power outages expected around the Sound

As a compact low-pressure system moves across the area, a burst of winds of 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph will move through the Puget Sound region through midday today.

While not as strong as last weekend’s storm, there could be some isolated power outages and branches and limbs blown down in the stronger gusts. Rain will also be heavy at times.

Following the end of the heavier rain Saturday afternoon, a Puget Sound convergence zone will set up for some lingering showers in the central and north Sound.

Also snow levels which have been above 7,000 feet with the atmospheric river will fall to 3,500 to 4,000 feet late Saturday into Sunday so there could be a few inches of high pass snow.

Across the Strait and islands, a westerly wind with gusts of 30-40mph is likely through the afternoon, with winds subsiding late in the afternoon.

The Skokomish River in Mason County could reach minor flood stage today while the Snoqualmie River at Carnation could reach minor flood stage tonight. Neither poses a serious threat to property.

Sunday will be drier with a few isolated showers at times and some sunshine. This will be the best time of the weekend to get outside with highs in the 50s.

Very active weather continues next week as we are locked into a stormy weather pattern for at least the first ten days of November.

We will watch for potentially another wet and windy time Tuesday or Wednesday and again late in the week into next weekend though details and timing are still uncertain.

Bottom line: there looks to be no big break in the wet weather anytime soon.

©2025 Cox Media Group