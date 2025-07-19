Navigating closures on I-5

SEATTLE — Drivers are preparing for long delays this weekend as the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced a full closure on a section of I-5.

All northbound lanes on I-5 will be closed between the I-90 interchange in downtown Seattle to Northeast 45th Street near the U-District will be closed from 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

“I’ve been at WSDOT for 12 years and this is the biggest closure I’ve ever seen,” said Tom Pearce, a WSDOT spokesperson.

WSDOT crews will be making repairs and resurfacing portions of the Ship Canal Bridge, which has not had a major renovation for about 40 years, according to the department.

Pearce says drivers will be able to use the express lanes going north to get around the closure.

“We also have a lot of temporary signs out that are announcing this work and telling people that the roadway will be closed and that they do need to plan ahead and do something else,” Pearce said.

WDOT says this construction was planned years ago and worked with the Seattle Department of Transportation and City of Seattle on the closures.

Even with concerts, sporting events, block parties and festivals happening, WSDOT determined this is still one of the better weekends for road work.

“The past couple of weekends, we’ve had a holiday. We’ve had work going on 405,” Pearce added. “We looked at everything. We’ve got Seafair coming up the next two weekends after this. The Mariners have their Ichiro weekend coming when we know there’s gonna be at least 45,000 people at the ballpark every day or night.”

Pearce says they need to take advantage of the dry weather to make sure these repairs are done right.

“Roads eventually do get grooves in them and in the rain, those grooves can get water in them so repaving the highway, smooths all that out and these things do help safety,” said Pearce.

WSDOT is urging people to plan ahead by:

Check maps for traffic updates

Plan to carpool

Use public transportation

