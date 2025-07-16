All northbound lanes on section of I-5 will close this weekend

SEATTLE — Prepare for long traffic delays this weekend as the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced a full closure on a section of I-5.

All northbound lanes on I-5 will be closed between the I-90 interchange in downtown Seattle to Northeast 45th Street near the U-District will be closed from 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, WSDOT said in a release.

WSDOT crews will be making repairs and resurfacing portions of the Ship Canal Bridge, which has not had a major renovation for about 40 years, according to the department.

The next phase of closures will begin on July 21 to August 15 where I-5 northbound will be reduced to two lanes for four weeks.

All northbound lanes will be closed again from August 15 to 18 to remove the work zone, WSDOT says.

Officials say to access downtown Seattle, use Edgar Martinez Drive or the Dearborn, James, or Madison Street exits, as all other northbound I-5 exits to downtown Seattle will be closed.

The closure is part of a years-long project to make needed repairs to Interstate 5 through the city.

To learn more about the closures and alternate routes, visit wsdot.wa.gov.

The time has come to Revive I-5. NB I-5 in Seattle between I-90 & NE 45th St will CLOSE starting 11:59 pm on Friday, July 18, through 5 am Monday, July 21.⚠️



The express lanes will be NB ALL WEEKEND & beyond. WB I-90 exit to NB I-5 will close.

More info: https://t.co/9UJ8fsyQKi pic.twitter.com/Dvnrgi3VtH — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 16, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group