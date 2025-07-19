Here are some alternative ways to get around I-5 closures this weekend

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation has been warning drivers of major closures on northbound I-5 in Seattle for days now.

All northbound lanes on I-5 will be closed between the I-90 interchange in downtown Seattle to Northeast 45th Street near the U-District will be closed from 11:59 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday, WSDOT said in a release.

WSDOT crews will be making repairs and resurfacing portions of the Ship Canal Bridge, which has not had a major renovation for about 40 years, according to the department.

Here are some alternative ways to get to and through Seattle:

Officials say to access downtown Seattle, use Edgar Martinez Drive or the Dearborn, James, or Madison Street exits, as all other northbound I-5 exits to downtown Seattle will be closed.

The express lanes will be open in the northbound lanes going through downtown, however, this limits driver’s access to some exits in downtown and north Seattle.

Depending on where you’re going, SR 99 through the tunnel or Alaskan Way can be other ways to cut through or go to Seattle. With the I-5 closure, expect heavy traffic on these roads.

You can see real-time traffic maps here.

