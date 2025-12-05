U.S. to face Paraguay in California, takes on Australia in Seattle, as World Cup groups unveiled

Argentina and Lionel Messi will begin their World Cup title defense against Algeria, the Associated Press reported Friday, as officials unveiled the groups for the first 48-team tournament spread across North America.

Argentina, a three-time champion, will also face Austria and Jordan in Group J.

The expansion will include 104 matches played in 11 NFL stadiums across the United States, along with additional venues in Mexico and Canada.

This marks the first time the tournament has returned to North American soil since 1994.

The United States will open June 12 in Inglewood, California, against Paraguay in Group D.

The Americans then head to Seattle to meet Australia on June 18 before returning to SoFi Stadium on June 25 to play Turkey, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo, depending on the outcome of spring playoff matches.

The U.S. has reached the semifinals once, in the 1930 inaugural tournament, and last made the quarterfinals in 2002.

“Full respect,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said when asked about his opponents. “But yes, believing that we can go through, but we need to perform. We need to evolve and be better every time that we are together.”

Mexico was drawn to open the tournament on June 11 in Mexico City against South Africa in Group A, which also includes South Korea and the winner of a playoff among the Czech Republic, Ireland, Denmark and North Macedonia.

South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup and played Mexico to a 1-1 draw that year, but ultimately became the first host nation to miss advancing from the group stage.

The draw ceremony itself became one of the day’s biggest storylines.

Held at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the program stretched nearly the length of a full soccer match. The actual draw did not begin until the 87th minute of the show.

Outside, snow fell as long lines formed early in the morning, with workers, reporters and guests passing through layers of Secret Service security.

U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney each selected the balls for their own nations during the event.

Earlier in the ceremony, FIFA President Gianni Infantino awarded Trump the organization’s first peace prize, presenting a gold-colored trophy and medal.

Trump placed the medal around his neck and said, “This is truly one of the great honors of my life.”

The red-carpet atmosphere extended beyond political leaders. Retired stars Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Aaron Judge and Wayne Gretzky assisted with the draw, while former England captain Rio Ferdinand helped lead portions of the program.

Forty-two teams have already qualified, and 22 others are competing in playoffs to determine the final six spots, with decisions due by March 31.

The top two finishers from each of the 12 groups will advance to the new round of 32, joined by the top eight third-place teams.

From the quarterfinals on, all matches will be played in the United States, culminating in the July 19 final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Specific group-stage stadium assignments and kickoff times were scheduled for release on Saturday.

Many of the sport’s biggest names landed in notable groups.

England will play Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L. Brazil meets Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C. Top-ranked Spain drew Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H. Germany faces Curaçao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E, while France opens against Senegal, Norway and either Bolivia, Iraq or Suriname in Group I.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will compete in Group K with Uzbekistan, Colombia and Congo, Jamaica or New Caledonia. Ronaldo and Messi could meet in a quarterfinal in Kansas City on July 11 if both nations win their groups.

Several countries are making their tournament debut, including Cape Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Curaçao, with a population of about 156,000, is the smallest nation ever to qualify.

Argentina’s opening matchup against Algeria is considered a challenging start.

Argentina memorably dropped its first match of the 2022 tournament against Saudi Arabia before recovering and eventually winning the title on penalty kicks.

Only eight nations have won the World Cup, and no team has repeated as champion in more than six decades. The last nation to do so was Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

