Shawn Langdon breaks the NHRA speed record by reaching 345 mph in his Top Fuel dragster

ADEL, Ga. — Shawn Langdon broke the NHRA speed record Friday, reaching 345.00 mph in a Top Fuel qualifying run at South Georgia Motorsports Park.

Langdon topped the previous record of 343.51 mph set by Brittany Force last year in Indianapolis. He covered the 1,000-foot track in 3.724 seconds, not far behind Force's record run of 3.623 during that same run in 2025.

Langdon's record-breaking pass came during the NHRA debut at South Georgia Motorsports Park, one of the newest stops on the drag-racing series' 20-event schedule.

The 2013 Top Fuel champion turned heads with several 340 mph runs during preseason testing and entered the weekend second in points, trailing only Doug Kalitta after four events.

“It was special for the guys," Langdon said. “I was happy for them, especially (crew chief) Brian (Husen). We were able to do that testing, and some people had different ideas on what they thought — if it was legit or not. We kind of talked about it and Brian was like, ‘Well, we’ll just do it in the season to prove it was legit.'”

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, racing his third full season in NHRA's top division, was second in qualifying with a 3.758-second run at 334.40 mph.

The NHRA added two new tracks to its 2026 schedule, marking the drag-racing series’ first expansion in more than a dozen years. After racing at South Georgia Motorsports Park near Valdosta, Georgia, the series will run in Mechanicsville, Maryland, for the first time later this month.

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