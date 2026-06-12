Serena Williams' doubles partner Victoria Mboko to miss Wimbledon with knee injury

LONDON — Rising star Victoria Mboko will miss Wimbledon because of a knee injury sustained during a match this week at Queen's Club, where the Canadian teenager was in the spotlight as the doubles partner of Serena Williams.

The 19-year-old Mboko, who is ranked No. 9, slipped and appeared to strain her knee during a match against Karolina Pliskova at the HSBC Championships. She retired from the match and later pulled out of the doubles event.

“Unfortunately, my fall on Wednesday caused an injury to the MCL on my left knee, which sadly means I will miss the remainder of the grass season. This unfortunately means Wimbledon too, a tournament I had been so looking forward to playing this year,” Mboko wrote on Instagram.

Williams and Mboko had won their opening doubles match Tuesday — in the 44-year-old Williams' first professional match since the 2022 U.S. Open.

While trying to return a shot in the second set against Pliskova, Mboko slipped behind the baseline and immediately grabbed her left knee. She told a physiotherapist there was “no stability" in it.

In her Wimbledon debut last year, Mboko reached the second round where she lost to Hailey Baptiste.

Mboko gave a special thanks Friday to Williams “for giving me this incredible opportunity to play alongside you. I learnt so much from you and am so sorry our tournament came to an end prematurely, but I hope we can play together again soon and finish what we started.”

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