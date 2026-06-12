Belgian national football team makes Western WA home base for the World Cup

RENTON, Wash. — The Belgian national football team, nicknamed the ‘Red Devils,’ along with its fans, has established Western Washington as its temporary home for the World Cup. Their inaugural match in Seattle is scheduled for Monday against Egypt.

The Red Devils are using Renton as their primary base during the tournament. Many Belgian fans have traveled to Western Washington to support their team throughout the World Cup competition.

Ferdane Bekmezci, a Belgian national who has lived in Western Washington for 21 years, is coordinating fan gatherings for the team and is thrilled to see Belgians making their way to Western Washington and Seattle.

“It’s just wonderful as a feeling, and I will say, my brother used to be a pro soccer player, so for me it’s very special,” Bekmezci said.

She noted that many visiting Belgians have limited knowledge of Seattle, knowing only of the movie “Sleepless in Seattle” and the Space Needle.

The team arrived in familiar rainy weather, which she says is typical for Belgium. However, the upcoming match against Egypt could be one of the hottest days of the year, with temperatures potentially reaching into the 90s. Bekmezci expressed her surprise at the team’s presence in her long-time home.

“I’ve been here for 21 years, and I would have never bet for this to happen,” she said.

Renton police are providing security at the team’s hotel, an assignment that could be long-term for several weeks and nearly a month, depending on how far Belgium advances in the tournament.

The Red Devils’ schedule includes group stage matches in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Vancouver during the group stage, giving fans a chance to experience the West Coast.

Bekmezci confirmed that fans are prepared to follow the team, adding that she has her own mascot stuffed animal and ‘Red Devil’ horns ready for the game.

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