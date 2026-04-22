Seattle Reign FC captain Jess Fishlock is retiring

SEATTLE — Seattle Reign FC captain Jess Fishlock will retire at the end of the 2026 NWSL season.

The team made the announcement earlier this week.

Fishlock is the last remaining club original from the inaugural 2013 squad.

“It’s hard to put into words what Seattle and this club mean to me,” said Fishlock. “This is where I’ve grown, where I’ve fought, where I’ve experienced some of the best moments of my career. We’ve built something that goes far beyond football, and I’m so proud to have been a part of it from day one. I’ll never take for granted the people, the fans and the city that have supported me through it all, and I’m going to give everything I have in this final season.”

Her career will be celebrated during the club’s second annual Queen’s Match on Friday, October 2.

Her final regular-season home match is set for Sunday, November 1, on Decision Day.

Reign FC returns to Lumen Field this Sunday, April 26, against Utah Royals FC, marking its first match at the venue this season.

“Jess is one of the greatest players to ever play in this league, but what makes her truly special is who she is every single day,” said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey. “She sets the standard with her work ethic, her competitiveness and her love for the game, but it’s also her football brain that sets her apart. She sees things others don’t, and that understanding of the game has been invaluable to this team for so many years. She has carried this club on her shoulders at times and has always done it with pride. Her impact on this team, this city and the sport as a whole is immeasurable.”

Fishlock also ranks second in club history and third in league history in starts (205) and minutes played (17,785).

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