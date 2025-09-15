Savannah DeMelo stable after collapsing on Lumen Field during Racing Louisville–Reign match

Racing Louisville midfielder Savannah DeMelo was stable and alert after being taken by ambulance from Sunday’s match against the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field because of a medical emergency, according to the team.

The game was stopped late in the first half when DeMelo sat on the field and then collapsed.

Trainers and medical staff rushed to her side while players from both teams gathered nearby, many visibly shaken.

The broadcast quickly cut away from the scene, and halftime was called early.

Reign players returned to the field a short time later to applaud their fans as an announcement confirmed the game would not continue.

The score was 0-0 when play was suspended.

The National Women’s Soccer League said the remainder of the match will be rescheduled and picked up where it left off, on a date agreed upon by both clubs.

“Savannah, who received immediate on-field care from medical personnel, is stable and alert. She was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” Racing Louisville said in a statement.

The Reign also issued a statement: “We stand side by side with Louisville during this time and thank our fans for their support.”

The NWSL emphasized that DeMelo’s health was its top priority.

“We recognize the concern this incident may cause, particularly in light of recent conversations around player safety,” the league said. “The NWSL remains committed to ensuring that the highest standards of medical care and emergency response are in place at every match.”

DeMelo, 27, has faced health challenges before.

In March, she left a game with dizziness and chest tightness and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

In May, she revealed she had been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism.

A standout at the University of Southern California, DeMelo was the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft. She has appeared in 61 games for Louisville across three seasons, scoring 14 goals. She was also part of the U.S. national team roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Earlier this year, Angel City defender Savy King collapsed during a match in Los Angeles and later required heart surgery.

The league came under fire for allowing that game to continue after King was taken away in an ambulance.

Days later, the NWSL acknowledged it should have suspended play immediately.

New league rules adopted for the 2025 season state that certain medical emergencies automatically trigger a review by league officials to determine whether games should be delayed or postponed.

