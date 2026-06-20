Paraguay beats Turkey 1-0 at the World Cup despite being down a man to clinch Group D for U.S.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Matias Galarza scored 65 seconds into the game for the fastest goal at this year's World Cup and Paraguay held on for a 1-0 win over Turkey on Friday night after playing a man down for more than half the match.

Paraguay was short-handed after Miguel Almiron was issued a red card late in the first half for violating a new rule banning players from covering their mouth during a confrontation. But goalkeeper Orlando Gill made several key saves to preserve the lead.

The win assured the United States would win Group D and eliminated Turkey from any chance of advancing to the knockout round with its second straight loss. Paraguay will face Australia in the final match of the group stage next Thursday with second place in the group on the line.

Paraguay bounced back from a 4-1 loss in the opener against the U.S. team thanks in part to a lineup change made by Gustavo Alfaro. Galarza, who plays for Atlanta United of the MLS, was put into the starting lineup after sitting out the opener and rewarded his coach when he sent a left-footed shot from about 25 yards into the net just 1:05 into the game.

Turkey nearly got the equalizer later in the first half but Mert Muldur's header off a free kick hit the cross bar and goal post.

Muldur was in the middle of the confrontation in stoppage time in the first half that led to Galarza's ejection.

Almiron and Mulder exchanged words following a foul near midfield. Almiron covered his mouth while saying something to Mulder, who immediately appealed to referee Ivan Barton for punishment.

Barton went to video review and quickly ruled that Almiron would be given a red card and ejected under a new rule put in place for this year's World Cup.

Turkey dominated possession for a second straight match but once again it wasn't enough as the Turks followed up the 2-0 loss to Australia with another defeat that assures they will have a short stay in their first World Cup appearance in 24 years.

Turkey qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2002 but was unable to repeat the same kind of run that year that led to a third-place finish despite entering the tournament as a favorite to advance from the group.

Orlando Gill made a save on a tricky deflection on a shot by Merih Demiral early in the second half and again on a long range attempt from Abdulkerim Bardakci midway through the half to preserve the lead. Gill then stopped Can Uzun from in close late in the half and Deniz Gul sent the rebound wide.

Merih Demiral's header late in stoppage time went wide, ending Turkey's last hope.

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