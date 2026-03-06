Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year extension

SEATTLE — Jordan Eberle is staying in Seattle.

Seattle Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill announced Friday that the team has signed him to an extension through the 2027-28 season.

“We’re thrilled to have Jordan under contract for the next two years,” said Botterill. “Jordan embodies what it means to be a Kraken, and we’re glad we were able to come to terms on an extension. He continues to be a consistent point producer and a great role model for our younger players.”

The 35-year-old captain leads the Kraken in goals (22) and points (42) in 59 regular-season games this season. He’s on pace to tally the most goals in a season since his personal-best 34 in 2011-12 with Edmonton

Eberle recorded his 43rd multi-point game with the Kraken as part of a two-goal performance on Feb. 28 vs. Carolina.

“My family and I love Seattle,” said Eberle. “The organization is world-class, the culture here is incredible and the fans have been amazing since day one. We want to win here, and I really believe we’re building something special in Seattle. I also want to thank Sam Holloway, Ron Francis, and Jason Botterill for believing in me.”

Among franchise leaders, Eberle ranks second in goals (89) and third in assists (130) and points (219).

He has also posted 11 points in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Kraken, which includes scoring the overtime, game-winning goal in Game 4 of Seattle’s First Round series against Colorado in 2023.

Eberle is from Regina, Saskatchewan and has represented his home country at nearly every level of international competition.

He was originally selected by the Oilers in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

