Seattle Kraken agree to five-year extension with goalie Joey Daccord

SEATTLE, Wash. — He may not have been in the net for the Kraken season opener, but Joey Daccord is sticking around Seattle for a few more years.

The 28-year-old goalie agreed to a five-year deal with the team that will keep him in the net through the 2029-2030 season.

The deal is worth an average of $5 million per season.

Daccord posted on ‘X’ about the deal, saying:

“LETS GOOOO! Seattle, so excited to stay in the best city and play in front of the best fans in the NHL for five more years!”

The goalie is coming off a breakout season, where he set a franchise record with three shutouts.

He finished last season with a .916 save percentage and allowed 2.46 goals per game on average. His most notable game in goal came during the 2024 Winter Classic, when Daccord held the Vegas Golden Knights scoreless in a 3-0 win at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

He took over the No. 1 role in Seattle after Philipp Grubauer sustained a lower-body injury last December and started nine of the Kraken’s next 10 games.

Daccord was on the bench for Tuesday’s home opener against St. Louis, where the team lost, 3-2.

The Kraken’s next matchup is Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.

©2024 Cox Media Group