Man dies after car falls onto patio in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department says a man has died from his injuries after his car fell 12 feet from a parking platform.

It happened in the Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday evening at a parking garage on 1st Avenue.

Crews found the man trapped inside his Subaru Outback and pulled him to safety.

He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where the 77-year-old died.

Police say they are investigating what caused the man's car to go over the cement parking bumper and land upside down.









