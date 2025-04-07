Man dies after car falls onto patio in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department says a man has died from his injuries after his car fell 12 feet from a parking platform.
It happened in the Queen Anne neighborhood Sunday evening at a parking garage on 1st Avenue.
Crews found the man trapped inside his Subaru Outback and pulled him to safety.
He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where the 77-year-old died.
Police say they are investigating what caused the man’s car to go over the cement parking bumper and land upside down.
