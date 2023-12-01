Mitch Marner has hat trick, shootout winner in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 victory over Kraken

TORONTO — Mitch Marner had his second career hat trick and added the shootout winner in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-3 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Kraken Sound | Eeli Tolvanen & Dave Hakstol | Nov. 30, 2023 In a matchup riddled with special teams play and no shortage of star power, the #SeaKraken battle back from a two-goal deficit and leave Toronto with a point. Alison Lukan has more in tonight’s Final Buzzer → https://bit.ly/FB113023 Posted by Seattle Kraken on Thursday, November 30, 2023

Auston Matthews also scored in the shootout and had two assists to help Toronto improve to 12-6-3. Joseph Woll made 37 saves.

Jared McCann scored twice for Seatttle. Eeli Tolvanen added a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.

Wearing a full shield and cage after taking a puck to the jaw against Florida on Tuesday night, Marner ended an eight-game goal drought with the offensive flurry. He also scored three goals against Detroit on Feb. 26, 2022.

Marner opened the scoring at 6:34 of the first period on a power play off a nice pass from William Nylander. Marner made it 2-0 21 seconds into the second on a one-timer that took a deflection right as a Seattle penalty was expiring.

McCann cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 3:37 of the second.

Marner completed the hat trick with 3:59 left in the second with his eighth goal of the season, taking a breakaway pass from Jake McCabe and beating Grubauer with a high shot.

Seattle rallied in the third, with Tolvanen scoring off a rush at 6:15 and McCann tying it with 6:36 to go.

Woll made three huge stops in the extra period for Toronto, the best on Jordan Eberle to force the shootout.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs: Host Boston on Saturday night.

This story was originally published on the Associated Press website.

©2023 Cox Media Group