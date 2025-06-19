Kraken trade for veteran winger Mason Marchment in deal with Stars

The Seattle Kraken have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Dallas Stars in a trade involving two future draft picks, General Manager Jason Botterill announced Thursday.

In exchange, Seattle is sending a 2025 fourth-round draft pick—originally acquired from Dallas—and its own 2026 third-round pick back to the Stars.

“Mason adds an important skillset to our roster,” Botterill said in a statement. “He’s a veteran player who brings a combination of size, skill and toughness. Mason knows what it takes to win, having been part of deep postseason runs with the Stars. We’re excited to have him join our group.”

Marchment, 30, is coming off a productive season with Dallas, where he tied his career high in goals (22) and recorded 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 62 games. He also posted a +15 rating, despite missing 21 games due to injury. He set a personal best in game-winning goals with four.

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound winger was recognized as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the period ending Nov. 17, 2024, after tallying nine points (four goals, five assists) in three games.

That included a standout five-point performance (one goal, four assists) in a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 11—making him just the third Dallas player in the past decade to register five points in a single game.

On Nov. 18, 2024, he became the 18th undrafted NHL player to reach 100 career assists, hitting the milestone against the Anaheim Ducks.

Over his NHL career, Marchment has played in 302 regular-season games with the Stars, Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He’s totaled 76 goals and 113 assists for 189 points, along with 258 penalty minutes and a +64 rating. His most productive season came in 2023-24 with Dallas, where he posted career highs in nearly every offensive category across 81 games.

In the playoffs, Marchment has made 59 appearances, contributing 11 goals and 8 assists for 19 points.

Marchment is originally from Uxbridge, Ontario, and brings postseason experience and physical presence to a Seattle team continuing to shape its roster for deeper playoff contention.

