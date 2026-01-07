Kraken score seven, extend point streak to nine games with win over Bruins

According to the Associated Press, the Seattle Kraken scored seven times and extended their point streak to nine games with a 7-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Kaapo Kakko finished with two goals and an assist, while rookie Berkly Catton scored the first two goals of his NHL career as the Kraken improved to 8-0-1 during their current run.

Jared McCann added a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle and Ben Meyers also scored for Seattle.

Matty Beniers, Vince Dunn and Freddy Gaudreau each recorded two assists, and Joey Daccord made 32 saves as the Kraken posted the second-longest point streak in franchise history.

Eberle opened the scoring at 8:50 of the first period after Seattle drew nearly two full minutes of 5-on-3 power-play time.

The goal was Eberle’s team-leading 15th of the season.

Boston answered less than four minutes later when Nikita Zadorov sent a long pass from deep in the Bruins’ zone to David Pastrnak, who outraced the defense, collected the puck off the end boards and beat Daccord to tie the game.

Catton put Seattle back in front at 2:48 of the second period, but Pastrnak tied it again at 6:28, finishing into a wide-open net off a feed from Charlie McAvoy.

Meyers gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead with 1:37 left in the second period, and McCann followed with a power-play goal with just half a second remaining before intermission to make it 4-2.

Kakko extended the lead midway through the third period, and Catton scored again with 5:40 left, one period after recording his first career NHL goal on a play that also marked Kakko’s 100th career assist.

The Bruins made a push late when Mason Lohrei and Viktor Arvidsson scored less than three minutes apart to pull Boston within two goals.

Kakko sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Pastrnak scored twice for Boston, Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Lohrei also found the net.

Jeremy Swayman finished with 20 saves for the Bruins.

Up next, the Seattle Kraken host Minnesota on Thursday.

