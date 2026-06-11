Port Commissioner Sam Cho: Human trafficking ‘happening right under our noses’ at SEA

As World Cup visitors arrive in the Seattle area, Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho is warning that human trafficking is a local problem, often hidden in plain sight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

On “The Gee and Ursula Show” on KIRO Newsradio, Cho said his passion for the issue began after a 2017 Bellevue sting where the victims were South Korean women.

“For me, as a son of immigrants from Korea, that hit me a little bit,” he said. “I remember thinking to myself, if I ever find myself in a position of power and influence, this is one of the things I’m going to work on.”

Cho said the public picture of trafficking is wrong.

“The vast majority of human trafficking actually happens at the airport. It’s a lot easier to transport someone on a flight than it is to put them in a container,” Cho said. “It’s happening right under our noses.”

A statewide rise in trafficking calls — and a Port preparing for the World Cup

Washington has moved from 12th to 8th in the nation for calls to the anti‑trafficking hotline. Cho believes that’s driven partly by increased awareness and reporting, not just more crime.

Ahead of the World Cup, the Port has rolled out a free human trafficking toolkit for small businesses and travelers, along with multilingual signage and training materials.

“I really encourage your listeners to go download the anti‑human trafficking toolkit, get educated, and make sure that they’re keeping their eyes peeled,” Cho said.

He stresses that people being exploited are victims, not criminals:

“You cannot treat these people like criminals. They are victims,” he said.

If something feels off — like a silent young traveler with an older handler who controls the conversation and documents, Cho said, don’t confront anyone yourself.

“If you have a suspicion of human trafficking, you don’t need to directly intervene,” he said. “Call the authorities, call 911, and report it. There are no ramifications for you as someone who may have gotten it wrong.”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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