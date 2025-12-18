Amtrak train Empire Builder experiences disruptions due to storm damage

SEATTLE — Amtrak had to cancel a recent trip for one of its popular train routes from Chicago to western Washington due to storm damage.

The long-distance train, the Empire Builder, has been stuck outside of Libby, Montana, due to high winds that took down power lines in the area.

Riders waiting at King Street Station learned the #8 train was delayed at 1 a.m. after the train didn’t arrive at the station hours after its arrival time.

Amtrak delayed the train several times in hopes of clearing the route so it could reach Washington State.

Eventually, they were forced to cancel service for both trains 8 and 28 and offer travel alternatives by bus.

The Empire Builder travels from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest, making stops in several cities, including Spokane, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Portland.

Amtrak hasn’t announced when the Empire Builder will resume service.

©2025 Cox Media Group