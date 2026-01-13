Kraken rally from two down, beat Rangers 4–2 at Madison Square Garden

The Seattle Kraken erased a two-goal deficit and rallied past the New York Rangers 4–2 on Monday night, according to the Associated Press.

Seattle trailed 2–0 after the first period but responded with four unanswered goals, including Berkly Catton’s go-ahead score late in the third period.

The win was the Kraken’s ninth in their past 12 games, improving them to 9-1-2 during that stretch.

The Rangers controlled early play and scored twice in the opening period.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring 3:08 into the game after Philipp Grubauer turned aside his initial shot.

Zibanejad followed the puck behind the net and banked the rebound off the goaltender and into the net for his 18th goal of the season.

Less than 2½ minutes later, Sam Carrick capitalized on a neutral-zone turnover, skating into the left circle and beating Grubauer low on the blocker side to make it 2–0.

Seattle quickly flipped the momentum early in the second period.

Just one minute in, Frederick Gaudreau sent a backhand pass from the left boards to Eeli Tolvanen in front, where Tolvanen settled the puck and beat Jonathan Quick to cut the deficit in half.

Jordan Eberle tied the game at 4:27, scoring from the high slot for his 16th goal of the season.

The score remained tied until late in the third period.

With 7:58 remaining, Catton put Seattle ahead 3–2 after knocking in a loose puck near the crease.

His initial attempt was stopped by Quick’s right pad, but Catton stayed with the play and finished the rebound while the goaltender was down on the ice.

Jared McCann sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left.

Grubauer finished with 19 saves for Seattle.

Quick stopped 25 shots for New York.

The loss continued a difficult stretch for the Rangers, who have dropped seven of their last eight games and fell to 5-12-4 this season at Madison Square Garden.

Seattle continues its five-game road trip Wednesday night at New Jersey.

