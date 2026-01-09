Seattle Kraken

Kraken push streak to 10 games with points, lose 3-2 in OT to Wild

Wild Kraken Hockey Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer lies on the ice after making a save as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Seattle Kraken earned another point but saw their winning streak end in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night, according to the Associated Press.

Mats Zuccarello scored 2:09 into overtime, finishing a rush chance off a pass from Kirill Kaprizov to give Minnesota the win and close out a two-week, seven-game road trip.

Seattle trailed 2-0 after the first period before rallying in the third.

Adam Larsson scored to pull the Kraken within one, and Matty Beniers tied the game on a power play at 9:07, sending the contest to overtime.

Minnesota built its early lead with first-period goals from Ryan Hartman and Brock Faber.

Faber’s goal was assisted by defenseman Quinn Hughes, who now has 13 points in 13 games since joining the Wild in a trade with Vancouver.

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves for Minnesota, while Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 shots for Seattle.

The loss snapped the Kraken’s four-game winning streak, but Seattle has now earned points in 10 straight games.

The Kraken travel to Carolina to face the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

