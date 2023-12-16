Kraken gets seven-time 20-goal scorer in swap for fifth-round draft pick

SEATTLE — In hopes of bolstering the Krakens roster, the team acquired veteran wing Tomas Tatar from Colorado on Friday, sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Avalanche for 2024.

33-year-old Tatar signed with Colorado just this summer. He has one goal and eight assists on the season. Over the years Tatar has been with the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and Detroit Red Wings.

“His production has been impressive over the last five seasons, with two banner years with

Montreal in 2108-19 (25 goals, 33 assists, 58 points) and 2019-20 (22 goals, 39 assists for 61 points in just 68 games),” said a spokesperson. “Last season, he was a vital part of the surprising season of the New Jersey Devils, bagging 20 goals and 28 assists with a plus-minus of a whopping plus 41.”

