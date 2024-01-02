Kraken fans react to the first NHL Winter Classic in Seattle

Seattle’s first-ever Winter Classic is a historic one. The Kraken took town the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Golden Knights, in the Winter Classic’s first shutout, winning 3-0.

The game took place at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The field was completely transformed into an outdoor ice rink.

“Honestly, this is history. It doesn’t get any bigger than this,” said Kraken fan Star Prazeau.

Julia Coughlan said, “Watching Joey in action was incredible. Wayne Gretzky, all the sports people, entertainment at its best.”

Visit Seattle expected a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Park. The venue has a near 48K capacity.

The outdoor setup also had little nods to Seattle’s maritime roots in every corner. The Kraken even showed up to T-Mobile dressed as fishmongers, and when they walked out to the ice, fish were being thrown over their heads.

“It’s breathtaking,” said Sean Murray.

He added, “I didn’t get into hockey until a year and a half ago so, no, I didn’t even know what it was until a couple of months ago so I’m stoked, it’s fun, it’s a good experience.”

Seattle rock band Heart stepped in after the first period to pump the crowd up even more. The Kraken kept the crowd’s energy going with a goal in each period.

“You definitely know you’re in Seattle when Nirvana comes on when they score a goal. The grunge is real and so is the team spirit,” said Prazeau.

Hundreds wore their team spirit on their sleeves, their heads, and in Prazeau’s case his whole body.

“You have to be at one with the Kraken. It’s hard to get closer than this,” he said.

Seattle Kraken mascot Bouy was more than willing to take one for the team too, crashing the KIRO 7 interview to give Prazeau a stamp of approval.

“This is my one day, if you got it, flaunt it,” said Prazeau.

