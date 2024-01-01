Joey Daccord posts second career shutout as Seattle topples Vegas 3-0 in Winter Classic

Joey Daccord made 35 saves in his second career shutout, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday in the NHL Winter Classic.

A crowd of 47,313 at T-Mobile Park watched the Kraken dominate the reigning Stanley Cup champions in a matchup of the league’s last two expansion franchises. Seattle improved to 7-0-2 in its past nine games and continued its climb back into playoff contention after a disappointing start to the season.

THAT'S KRAKEN HOCKEY BABY!!! — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 1, 2024

Tolvanen scored his 10th of the season, redirecting Vince Dunn’s shot from the blue line early in the first period. Tolvanen picked up the assist on Will Borgen’s slap shot that beat Vegas goalie Logan Thompson early in the second.

Yanni Gourde gave Seattle a 3-0 lead 2:10 into the third on an effort play, stealing the puck from Paul Cotter at the blue line and poking it into the net after Thompson whiffed trying to sweep the puck aside.

Elvis has left the building 😏 pic.twitter.com/4jCm304AGR — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 1, 2024

