Flames burn Kraken in 4-3 overtime win

SEATTLE — After a terrible second period, the Calgary Flames could have easily shifted their focus toward the second stop on their lengthy road trip.

Instead, the Flames controlled the third period and found an equalizing goal before finally picking up an overtime victory.

Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann scored 2:04 apart in the second period to give Seattle a 3-2 lead. Vince Dunn added a goal and assist, but the Kraken have yet to win three straight games this season.

Eberle scored for the second straight game and now has seven points in five games. His backhanded shot off a scrum in front of net slid past Vladar to tie the game at 2-2 at 8:21 of the second.

Barely two minutes later, McCann scored his eighth goal off a slick redirection in front of goal of Adam Larsson’s heavy slapshot. The puck caromed over Vladar’s shoulder and spun into the net to give Seattle a 3-2 lead.

Andrew Mangiapane scored with 4:07 left in regulation to pull Calgary even at 3-3, and Rasmus Andersson scored the winner 3:28 into overtime and the Flames rallied for a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken.

It was Seattle’s eighth overtime game, but the third time the Kraken have lost in OT when leading after two periods.

The Kraken have six standings points in their last four games.

