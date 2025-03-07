Filip Forsberg scores twice to help the Predators beat the Kraken 5-3

Filip Forsberg scored two goals and the Nashville Predators beat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 on Thursday night.

Brady Skjei scored the first of the Predators’ three second-period goals. Forsberg and Michael McCarron also scored in the period, with McCarron’s wrap-around goal making it 4-1 with 9 seconds remaining.

Luke Evangelista also scored for Nashville.

Mikey Eyssimont, Adam Larsson and Jared McCann scored for Seattle.

Juuse Saros made 22 saves for the Predators. Joey Daccord had 29 saves for the Kraken.

Takeaways

Kraken: They now are 4-5-1 over their last 10.

Predators: Forsberg now has 48 career multi-goal games, passing Kent Nilsson (47) for the fourth most by a Swedish-born player. Mats Sundin leads all Swedes with 81, followed by Daniel Alfredsson (64) and Markus Naslund (52).

Key moment

Larsson scored just 32 seconds into the game for the Kraken. Forsberg tied it up in the first and then Nashville took control in the second.

Key stat

Nashville won its second straight game for the first time since February. Those wins were wrapped around the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Up next

Seattle continues a three-game road swing Saturday at Philadelphia while the Predators host Chicago.





