Devils edge Kraken in overtime as Hischier scores twice

Nico Hischier scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the New Jersey Devils beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway at 3:42 of overtime to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Hischier took a pass from Jack Hughes, broke in alone on goalie Philipp Grubauer and held off Seattle’s Matty Beniers.

As Beniers closed in, Hischier shifted to his backhand to shield the puck and slipped the shot past Grubauer.

The Devils captain leads the team with 15 goals this season.

Cody Glass also scored for New Jersey, and Jacob Markstrom finished with 15 saves.

Seattle got goals from Jared McCann and defenseman Adam Larsson, while Grubauer stopped 23 shots.

The Kraken have two games remaining on a road trip that opened with a loss at Carolina and included a win over the New York Rangers.

McCann tied the game on a power play at 5:06 of the second period, scoring on a rebound just 1:33 after Hischier put New Jersey ahead.

Hischier’s first goal came on a power play, firing a shot from the top of the right circle to the far side.

Glass opened the scoring just 54 seconds into the game after winning a faceoff and finishing a rebound off Dougie Hamilton’s shot.

Larsson answered for Seattle at 8:55 of the first period, stepping into a shot between the circles and beating Markstrom to the far side.

©2026 Cox Media Group