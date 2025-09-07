Study finds Seattle Seahawks among NFL’s least hated teams ahead of 50th season

Story originally published at mynorthwest.com

The Seattle Seahawks’ 50th season is upon us and, according to a study leading up to the NFL’s first Sunday, the franchise representing the Pacific Northwest is among the least despised teams nationwide.

After Hard Rock Bet surveyed 2,000 NFL fans ahead of the regular season, the study found only 2.9% of respondents “despised” the Seattle Seahawks, tied for the second-least in the league alongside the Los Angeles Chargers.

The New Orleans Saints finished as the last despised team in the study, receiving 2.5%, while the Dallas Cowboys, coined as “America’s Team,” led all NFL teams as the most despised franchise with 21%. The Cowboys received nearly double the percentage of “most despised” votes in the study compared to the second-most despised team, the New England Patriots.

“A national survey of 2,000 NFL fans has revealed that the Dallas Cowboys are overwhelmingly considered the most despised team in the league, capturing 21% of respondents’ votes, nearly double that of any other franchise,” Hard Rock Bet stated.

For division rivals of the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers were tied as the 11th-most despised team in the league, followed by the Arizona Cardinals (18th) and the Los Angeles Rams (29th). Interestingly enough, the Atlanta Falcons fans reported the most hatred for the Arizona Cardinals (35.5%), despite the teams playing each other infrequently.

Other findings from the study

East Coast rivalries were found to be more intense than West Coast matchups. For example, the Philadelphia Eagles generated extreme hatred scores, including 23% from New York Giants fans, 19% from Houston Texans fans, 17% from Tennessee Titans fans, and 16% from Dallas Cowboys fans.

High-profile teams attract hatred regardless of current performance. The New England Patriots, for example, earned 10-17% hatred across most fanbases, reflecting lingering resentment from their recent dynasty.

Recent playoff success also increased animosity from both fan bases, while historical rivalries remain strong across generations.

