Seattle Seahawks release 2024 schedule

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Tyler Lockett #16 and DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — The NFL and the Seattle Seahawks released their schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday.

While the team has no international travel slated for this season, the lineup does feature four primetime games - two on Thursday, one on a Sunday and one on Monday.

There are also three 10 a.m. starts.

Single-game tickets are available now at seahawks.com/tickets.

Here’s the complete schedule:

  • Sept. 8 Denver Broncos
  • Sept. 15 at New England Patriots
  • Sept. 22 Miami Dolphins
  • Sept. 30 at Detriot Lions for Monday Night Football
  • Oct. 6 NY Giants
  • Oct. 10 San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football
  • Oct. 20 at Atlanta Falcons
  • Oct. 27 Buffalo Bills
  • Nov. 3 LA Rams
  • Week 10 BYE
  • Nov. 17 at San Francisco 49ers
  • Nov. 24 Arizona Cardinals
  • Dec. 1 at NY Jets
  • Dec. 8 at Arizona Cardinals
  • Dec. 15 Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football
  • Dec. 22 Minnesota Vikings
  • Dec. 26 at Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football
  • Jan. 4 or 5 (TBD) at LA Rams


