Seattle Seahawks release 2024 schedule

SEATTLE — The NFL and the Seattle Seahawks released their schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday.

While the team has no international travel slated for this season, the lineup does feature four primetime games - two on Thursday, one on a Sunday and one on Monday.

There are also three 10 a.m. starts.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Sept. 8 Denver Broncos

Sept. 15 at New England Patriots

Sept. 22 Miami Dolphins

Sept. 30 at Detriot Lions for Monday Night Football

Oct. 6 NY Giants

Oct. 10 San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football

Oct. 20 at Atlanta Falcons

Oct. 27 Buffalo Bills

Nov. 3 LA Rams

Week 10 BYE

Nov. 17 at San Francisco 49ers

Nov. 24 Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 1 at NY Jets

Dec. 8 at Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 15 Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football

Dec. 22 Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 26 at Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football

Jan. 4 or 5 (TBD) at LA Rams





