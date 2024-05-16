Seattle Seahawks release 2024 schedule

SEATTLE — The NFL and the Seattle Seahawks released their schedule for the 2024 season Wednesday.
While the team has no international travel slated for this season, the lineup does feature four primetime games - two on Thursday, one on a Sunday and one on Monday.
There are also three 10 a.m. starts.
Here’s the complete schedule:
- Sept. 8 Denver Broncos
- Sept. 15 at New England Patriots
- Sept. 22 Miami Dolphins
- Sept. 30 at Detriot Lions for Monday Night Football
- Oct. 6 NY Giants
- Oct. 10 San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football
- Oct. 20 at Atlanta Falcons
- Oct. 27 Buffalo Bills
- Nov. 3 LA Rams
- Week 10 BYE
- Nov. 17 at San Francisco 49ers
- Nov. 24 Arizona Cardinals
- Dec. 1 at NY Jets
- Dec. 8 at Arizona Cardinals
- Dec. 15 Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football
- Dec. 22 Minnesota Vikings
- Dec. 26 at Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football
- Jan. 4 or 5 (TBD) at LA Rams
