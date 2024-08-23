Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks trade LB Darrell Taylor to the Bears for a 2025 6th-round draft pick

By Associated Press and KIRO 7 News Staff

Cleveland Browns v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Darrell Taylor #52 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks traded linebacker Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears on Friday for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Taylor has appeared in 49 games, including 13 starts, over three seasons. The 2020 second-round pick out of Tennessee missed his rookie season because of a leg injury. Taylor shared the team lead with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022.

Taylor had been part of an outside linebacker rotation that includes Uchenna Nwosu, Dre’Mont Jones, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall.

The trade was the Seahawks’ second in two days. They acquired linebacker Michael Barrett from the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Michael Jackson.

