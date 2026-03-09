Seahawks Super Bowl MVP signs with Kansas City Chiefs

The Seahawks’ Super Bowl MVP is heading to another team.

Kenneth Walker III posted on ‘X’ on Monday that he’s agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency.

Walker played a key role in the Seahawks’ run to the Super Bowl, finishing the postseason with 417 yards and four touchdowns.

Last week, KIRO 7 reported that the team decided not to use its franchise tag on the running back.

Sources told The Athletic that Walker agreed to a three-year free-agent contract worth up to $45 million, including $28.7 million guaranteed.

On Monday, starting at 9 a.m., teams were allowed to begin negotiating with all unrestricted free agents—and it didn’t take long for Walker to find a new team.

As of this reporting, other Seahawks who could become free agents this week include: safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Josh Jobe, tackle Josh Jones, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, linebacker Chazz Surratt, cornerback Riq Woolen and receiver Dareke Young.

©2026 Cox Media Group