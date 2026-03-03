Seahawks don’t use franchise tag on Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III

SEATTLE — Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III could be a free agent.

According to the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks did not use their franchise tag on the running back ahead of the league’s deadline to tag players—which was this afternoon.

The start of free agency is March 11, and the clock is ticking.

This means the Seahawks have two options: Work out a new deal with Walker before then or risk losing him to another team.

During his Super Bowl LX performance, Walker had a 161-scrimmage-yard outing and earned the game’s top honor. However, it may not be enough to secure a spot on the team.

Could the team use its projected $63.6 million in cap space to retain other pending free agents?

Others who could become free agents next week include: safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Josh Jobe, tackle Josh Jones, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed, linebacker Chazz Surratt, cornerback Riq Woolen and receiver Dareke Young.

Teams can negotiate with their own free agents at any time.

On Monday, starting at 9 a.m., teams are allowed to begin negotiating with all unrestricted free agents.

The Seahawks can, and have, re-signed their own players just before the start of free agency, including defensive tackle Leonard Williams in 2024 and linebacker Ernest Jones IV last year.

