Seahawks season ticket holders could lose seats for reselling playoff tickets

The Seattle Seahawks are warning season ticket holders that if they resell their playoff tickets, they could risk losing their seats next season.

The team is hosting the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The team sent out notices about ticket resale last week to some after seeing a few online.

Tickets are all digital, which gives teams the ability to track their sale.

“To avoid any impact to your renewal eligibility, we ask that you remove your resale listing and ensure your tickets are used by another 12,” the email stated. “We encourage you to distribute your tickets directly to friends, family members, neighbors, or community groups that will help us pack Lumen Field with blue and green.”

With home-field advantage, the goal is to ensure that there’s a sea of blue and green in the stands – not red and gold.

Kickoff for the game is at 5 p.m. at Lumen Field. This will be the third time this season that the teams have met. The 49ers won the first matchup, and the Seahawks took the second. The winner of the Divisional Round will advance to the NFC Championship, the final round ahead of Super Bowl LX.

