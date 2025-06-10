Seahawks punter Michael Dickson signs 4-year contract extension

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have signed punter Michael Dickson to a four-year contract extension.

The team announced the deal on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has been with the team since 2018, when the Seahawks traded up in the fifth round of the draft to select him.

“You see a lot of people come through the building, and I’ve just been super grateful since my first year here, just to wear this logo and to play in the NFL,” Dickson said in a news release from the team. “So I’ve really made it a point of mine to give it everything I can in every aspect of my life, whether it’s food, sleep, hydration, training, looking after my body, trying to do everything I can to make sure my mind is on point for this game, the next game and for as long as I can go. I really want to get the most out of my ability and my time here, and I never want to take it for granted at all.”

Dickson earned first-team All-Pro and Pro-Bowl honors as a rookie and has established himself as one of the league’s best punters and the best in franchise history over the past seven seasons.

He ranks third in NFL history with a 48.2 yards-per-punt average, and is the franchise all-time leader in that category as well as net average, 42.9.

Dickson ranks only second to Jon Ryan in punts downed inside the 20 with 212.

