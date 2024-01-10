Seahawks players and alumni respond to the end of the Pete Carroll era

Several current and former Seattle Seahawks took to social media to express their feelings about the recent departure of head coach Pete Carroll.











Best is Ahead. https://t.co/ct3W4IYIyf — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 10, 2024

Doug Baldwin, Jr. said,

I've had the privilege of being around a lot of incredible coaches in my lifetime. The best ones knew that they were more than just a coach. They knew that they were role models and a significant influence in the lives of the young people they had the honor of coaching.



Pete… pic.twitter.com/gUObIQ0qbu — Doug Baldwin Jr 🌹 (@DougBaldwinJr) January 10, 2024

Jimmy Graham said,

Hard to believe anyone else will be the hawks head coach. I’m grateful I was able to experience a man like you as my leader. I’ll never forget being wheeled out of a hospital alone at 3 am and seeing you with your wife still waiting to give me a hug. Thank you for everything 🙏🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/w9GzuCjVJb — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 10, 2024

Richard Sherman spoke on his podcast saying he was surprised by the decision. “I did not see this coming.”

